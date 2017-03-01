Wynn tweaks Boston-area casino plan as cost rises to $2.4B
Casino officials told state gambling regulators meeting in Springfield on Thursday that they plan to scale back retail offerings at Wynn Boston Harbor in Everett. They're also boosting the number of gambling machines on the casino floor, adding more restaurants and bars and increasing convention and meeting space.
