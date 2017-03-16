Woman shot inside Charlestown pizzeria
The woman was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for her injuries, which officials said were not life threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chelsea st murder (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Everett dawg
|197
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|9 hr
|G dog
|48
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Black and Latino Men Molest Kids and Farm Animals
|Wed
|BlackLatinoRapists
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC