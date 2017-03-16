Why is Boston's Citgo sign such a big...

Why is Boston's Citgo sign such a big deal?

Maybe this question will brand me with an indelible scarlet "O" - for "outsider" - but I must ask: Why, exactly, is Boston so enamored of a sign bearing the name of a Venezuelan oil company? I am referring, of course, to the famed Citgo sign, which sits atop 660 Beacon St. - and will continue to sit for "decades to come," according to a ... (more)

