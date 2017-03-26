Wellesley man arrested in stabbing be...

Wellesley man arrested in stabbing behind Natick store

14 hrs ago

A Wellesley man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man behind a Michaels arts and crafts store in Natick last week, Natick Police said. James Riccouti,20, allegedly stabbed a man with a "ceramic-type knife" during a fight in the access road behind the store on Worcester Street at about 1:48 p.m. Tuesday.

