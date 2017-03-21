Wake to be held for Watertown firefighter who died battling fire
A wake is planned for Tuesday afternoon in honor of Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano, who died last week after he collapsed while battling a two-alarm fire on Merrifield Avenue. Visiting hours are set for 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Randolph, where Toscano, a married father of five , worshipped with his family.
