Waistwatchers the Musical to Weigh in at Regent Theatre This Spring
Playhouse Productions' producers Dana Matthow and Philip Roger Roy will bring Alan Jacobson's WaistWatchers The Musical! with music by Vince Di Mura to the historic Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA just minutes from downtown Boston for ten weeks this spring. The perennially popular musical will run from April 21 - June 25. Set in Cook's Women's Gym, WaistWatchers The Musical! takes a lighthearted look at four women 'of a certain age' dealing with assorted body image issues; it covers topics such as dieting, exercise, plastic surgery, and sex over the age of forty - areas of concern to women, and to men - of all ages.
