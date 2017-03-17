Waistwatchers the Musical to Weigh in...

Waistwatchers the Musical to Weigh in at Regent Theatre This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Playhouse Productions' producers Dana Matthow and Philip Roger Roy will bring Alan Jacobson's WaistWatchers The Musical! with music by Vince Di Mura to the historic Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA just minutes from downtown Boston for ten weeks this spring. The perennially popular musical will run from April 21 - June 25. Set in Cook's Women's Gym, WaistWatchers The Musical! takes a lighthearted look at four women 'of a certain age' dealing with assorted body image issues; it covers topics such as dieting, exercise, plastic surgery, and sex over the age of forty - areas of concern to women, and to men - of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 4 hr FFFu 72
News Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury... 20 hr former democrat 1
chelsea st murder (Mar '13) Fri Breeze 198
taxes Fri FFFu 12
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... Mar 14 Evilgelicalling 11
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mar 13 kuda 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC