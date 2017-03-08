Victims' friend: Shooter was 'just like' Aaron Hernandez
'NO DOUBT, MAN': Witness Raychides Gomes-Sanches testifies yesterday during the double murder trial for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. An aspiring rapper angrily blurted out, "Just like him," and nodded his head in the direction of disgraced ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez yesterday while describing a "white" man in a black baseball cap he says killed his two friends in a brutal drive-by shooting.
