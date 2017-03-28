Union protest briefly shuts down Santander's headquarters branch in Boston
In a show of solidarity with Santander workers who want to unionize, a group of protesters occupied the bank's branch at its U.S. headquarters in downtown Boston on Monday, causing the institution to briefly shut down the branch.
