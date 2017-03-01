Union plans 70,000-square-foot Dorchester facility
The United Association Pipefitters Local 537 of Boston plans to redevelop the Dorchester site of its training center and build a new 70,000-square-foot training facility with offices that's more than triple in size. Local 537 has a roughly $25 million budget for the proposed building at its 1.6-acre site at 40 Enterprise St., where it's been training its apprentices for about 55 years.
