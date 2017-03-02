Uber said it would begin listening to...

Uber said it would begin listening to drivers. Then its CEO got in the car.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Late last year, Uber Technologies said it had a goal for 2017: listen to its drivers to better understand their experience. "Feedback matters and we need to hear it directly," Jeff Jones, a top company executive, wrote in a November open letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15) 23 min Pineapple 27
Once again Taxes 5 hr FEE fie foe fum 4
The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies 5 hr Pack your bags 3
New School at Florence Street Park? 5 hr Local resident 3
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Thu Hillary Vomit 8
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... Thu Good ol boy Jeff 2
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Wed call me Mr Trump 33
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC