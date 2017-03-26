Two women seriously injured in drive-...

Two women seriously injured in drive-by Lawrence shooting

Two women were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Lawrence late Saturday night in what Lawrence police said was not a random act of violence. The women were sitting in a parked car on Berkeley Street when a man wearing a ski mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt pulled up to their car in a four-door BMW sedan, according to a statement from Lawrence police.

