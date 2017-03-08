Two teenagers arrested over burglary ...

Two teenagers arrested over burglary in Hyde Park

Read more: Boston.com

Two teenagers surprised a Hyde Park man in his bedroom on Monday afternoon, stealing cash, credit cards, savings bonds, and foreign currency before they ran away, according to Boston police. The two boys, both from Hyde Park, confronted the resident of 175 Dana Ave. shortly before 3 p.m., according to Boson police.

