Two teenagers arrested over burglary in Hyde Park
Two teenagers surprised a Hyde Park man in his bedroom on Monday afternoon, stealing cash, credit cards, savings bonds, and foreign currency before they ran away, according to Boston police. The two boys, both from Hyde Park, confronted the resident of 175 Dana Ave. shortly before 3 p.m., according to Boson police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|49 min
|FFFu
|28
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|22 hr
|Common sense
|60
|Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Busted in Everett
|Mar 6
|FFFu
|11
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 5
|Heads up
|10
|please help me pay application fees
|Mar 4
|kris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC