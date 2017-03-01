Three face charges in Oct. '16 Dorche...

Three face charges in Oct. '16 Dorchester Avenue murder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

Reporter Staff Three men were arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Shawn Borden on Dorchester Avenue last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett in the news 21 min EverettCitizen 3
Once again Taxes 33 min EverettCitizen 3
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... 1 hr Hillary Vomit 8
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... 5 hr Good ol boy Jeff 2
New School at Florence Street Park? 5 hr Local resident 1
Busted in Everett 6 hr Quid pro quo 8
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Wed call me Mr Trump 33
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 02 at 4:38PM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,665 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC