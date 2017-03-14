This Boston-themed T-shirt from Target has some glaring mistakes
Local Target stores are selling a T-shirt called the "Boston Local Pride Hoods Tee," undoubtedly hoping you'll want to show off your city love in apparel covered in a map of Boston's neighborhoods. On the tee's navy blue map, Jamaica Plain is spelled "Jamaca Plain," and Southie is spelled "Southy."
