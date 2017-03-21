This Back Bay store was caught selling alcohol to more than 120 minors
Boston officials caught more than 120 minors with alcohol purchased from the Quality Mart in Back Bay during St. Patrick's Day weekend. The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission rang in the holiday weekend by kicking off its "Operation Safe Spring" campaign, a statewide effort to crack down on underage drinking.
