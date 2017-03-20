Theater review: Grand Concourse, at S...

Theater review: Grand Concourse, at SpeakEasy Stage in Boston

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Swellesley Report

Melinda Lopez, Wellesley College Theater Studies lecturer and and actor and Ally Dawson perform a scene in Grand Concourse at SpeakEasy Stage, Boston. Shelley is a nun who operates a soup kitchen in the Bronx.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Swellesley Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 11 hr FFFu 82
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 17 hr Sick from Maine 46
Everett Little League (Apr '09) Sun Angry momma bear 554
News Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury... Mar 18 former democrat 1
chelsea st murder (Mar '13) Mar 17 Breeze 198
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... Mar 14 Evilgelicalling 11
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC