The Suffolk Downs Festival of Racing ...

The Suffolk Downs Festival of Racing included three days of racing in fall 2015.

A prominent local developer has agreed to buy Suffolk Downs in East Boston, a deal that could turn the down-on-its-luck horse track into a new neighborhood that transforms the northern corner of the city. A group led by former Boston Redevelopment Authority chief Tom O'Brien has the 161-acre site under contract, according to people familiar with the situation, and a sale could close by summer.

