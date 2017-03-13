The Latest: Broadway: Show must go on, despite winter storm

Joshua Pinckard, originally from Houston, walks along Lake Michigan as the Chicago area gets it's first significant snowfall since December, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Chicago. This satellite image taken around 12:12 a.m. EDT and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows clouds around the Northeast of the United States, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.