The Boston guy who helped avert economic disaster is leaving the Fed
The country's most influential Wall Street regulator is a white-haired, bushy eye-browed former aide to Ted Kennedy you've probably never heard of. Daniel Tarullo has served for the past eight years as the Federal Reserve's big bank guru or tyrant, depending on your point of view and has probably done more than any other individual to revamp the rules designed to keep the largest financial institutions from tanking the US economy, which they nearly did in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|16 hr
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|18 hr
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Thu
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Mar 29
|One bird zero stars
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
|Boston, the Most Racist against older white mal...
|Mar 29
|Racists
|2
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|Forked tongue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC