Suspect allegedly punches officer investigating theft of Louis Vuitton bag

A man allegedly punched one Boston police officer and injured two others as they questioned him about the theft of a Louis Vuitton purse on Wednesday, sparking a pursuit in which police eventually found the suspect in posession of an illegal gun and 18 bags of cocaine, authorities said. The officers were talking with 38-year-old Boima Howell of Roxbury before the struggle began near 23 Juniper St. in Roxbury.

