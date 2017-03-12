Supporting cast aids theater icon after brush with death

On a Saturday evening in December, Spiro Veloudos walked into the second-floor venue of Lyric Stage Company of Boston and immediately checked with the box office to see how many tickets had been sold for that night's performance of "Murder for Two.' ' In other words, it was a routine Saturday for the 64-year-old Veloudos, a Falstaffian figure who has been indispensable to the growth of Boston theater.

