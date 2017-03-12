Supporting cast aids theater icon aft...

Supporting cast aids theater icon after brush with death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

On a Saturday evening in December, Spiro Veloudos walked into the second-floor venue of Lyric Stage Company of Boston and immediately checked with the box office to see how many tickets had been sold for that night's performance of "Murder for Two.' ' In other words, it was a routine Saturday for the 64-year-old Veloudos, a Falstaffian figure who has been indispensable to the growth of Boston theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 1 hr FFFu 22
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 4 hr Mikey 4
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sun Boston is Trash 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Sat Texxy 14
Busted in Everett Sat FFFu 21
Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08) Sat Vfs 330
Brazilian s are next to go. Fri EverettCitizen 34
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Suffolk County was issued at March 13 at 11:58AM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC