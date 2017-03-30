Sunny Thursday before stormy weekend
A "mainly sunny" Thursday will slowly give way to a wintry end to the work week with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow arriving Friday, conditions that will last into Saturday, the National Weather Service said. It will be seasonally warm Thursday with temperatures rising into the 40s in most of the Massachusetts, although some places will break into the 50s, forecasters wrote.
