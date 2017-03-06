Street art claims internment camps co...

Street art claims internment camps coming to Boston

The Trump administration has announced no plans for an internment camp near the Prudential Center, but on Sunday a sign appeared by the Boston landmark claiming that there would be one at a construction site in the area. The sign was one of five posted around the Boston area as part of a nationwide political demonstration protest by the Los Angeles-based street artist known as Plastic Jesus.

