Street art claims internment camps coming to Boston
The Trump administration has announced no plans for an internment camp near the Prudential Center, but on Sunday a sign appeared by the Boston landmark claiming that there would be one at a construction site in the area. The sign was one of five posted around the Boston area as part of a nationwide political demonstration protest by the Los Angeles-based street artist known as Plastic Jesus.
