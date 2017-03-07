St. Elizabeth's names Partners executive as president
Steward Health Care System has named a veteran health care executive to be president of its flagship hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton. Craig Williams is currently executive director for global programs at Partners HealthCare International and held top administrative posts at other hospital and medical operations.
