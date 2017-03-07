St. Elizabeth's names Partners execut...

St. Elizabeth's names Partners executive as president

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Steward Health Care System has named a veteran health care executive to be president of its flagship hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton. Craig Williams is currently executive director for global programs at Partners HealthCare International and held top administrative posts at other hospital and medical operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 6 hr Common sense 60
News Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi... 22 hr former democrat 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 5 Heads up 10
please help me pay application fees Mar 4 kris 2
Meds Available NOW Mar 4 dfer 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Mar 4 Nine eleven 37
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Mar 2 Hillary Vomit 8
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC