Spring Bus Trip to Boston Handbell Festival and Faneuil Hall Marketplace
The Penobscot Bay Ringers will be hosting a day trip to Boston on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that will feature visits to Historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Copley Place. The day will culminate at Old South Church, where Penobscot Bay Ringers will be one of five groups performing in the Eleventh Annual Boston Handbell Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beans (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Juan Scotch
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|3 hr
|Juan Scotch
|2,436
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|4 hr
|In the shadows
|11
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|8 hr
|Women are CREEPY
|1
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Sick from Maine
|46
|Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury...
|Mar 18
|former democrat
|1
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC