Spring Bus Trip to Boston Handbell Festival and Faneuil Hall Marketplace

The Penobscot Bay Ringers will be hosting a day trip to Boston on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that will feature visits to Historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Copley Place. The day will culminate at Old South Church, where Penobscot Bay Ringers will be one of five groups performing in the Eleventh Annual Boston Handbell Festival.

