Spirit and pride of Boston shine through conflict

The Quaboag Highlanders Pipeband of Monson plays during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston, Sunday, March 16, 2014. In a year when the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade was once again mired in controversy and officials were forced to shorten the route due to snow, the camaraderie and positivity that was on display at Friday's South Boston Citizens Association Dinner was a much-needed reminder that Southie works best when we all work together.

