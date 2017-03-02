South Boston public housing complex due for makeover
The Boston Housing Authority on Wednesday said it will seek partners to rebuild the Mary Ellen McCormack development in South Boston, likely allowing the developer to add hundreds of market-rate housing units in exchange for rebuilding the 1,016 heavily-subsidized apartments for low-income residents. The BHA has begun similar redevelopments, turning to private real estate companies because there is less public money to update the aging public housing stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate homicide after finding body ...
|5 hr
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Everett in the news
|7 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Once again Taxes
|8 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|9 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|13 hr
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|New School at Florence Street Park?
|13 hr
|Local resident
|1
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Wed
|call me Mr Trump
|33
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC