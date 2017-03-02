South Boston public housing complex due for makeover

The Boston Housing Authority on Wednesday said it will seek partners to rebuild the Mary Ellen McCormack development in South Boston, likely allowing the developer to add hundreds of market-rate housing units in exchange for rebuilding the 1,016 heavily-subsidized apartments for low-income residents. The BHA has begun similar redevelopments, turning to private real estate companies because there is less public money to update the aging public housing stock.

