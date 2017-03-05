Seder celebrates immigrants' stories
The boy was 11 years old when his family in Massachusetts sent for him in El Salvador, paying a smuggler to spirit him through Guatemala and Mexico, and over the border. As he told hundreds of spellbound people gathered at UMass Boston on Sunday, it was a harrowing journey: He walked over mountains; swam across a wide river; stood naked and terrified as armed men seized his few belongings; begged in the streets when he was abandoned by his guide; hid in a dark, foul-smelling safehouse.
