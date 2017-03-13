Rent 20th Anniversary Tour Coming To Boston's Boch Shubert Theatre 4/11-27

RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson , returns to Boston to play a two week engagement at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre April 11 - 23, 2017. Presented by the Boch Center, tickets are on sale at the Boch Center box office, through www.bochcenter.org or by calling , Evan Ensign will re-stage the 20th anniversary tour.

