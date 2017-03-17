Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury shooting that paralyzed 9-year-old girl
The Suffolk County District Attorney's office on Friday withdrew charges against a Jamaica Plain man who had been charged in a shooting that partially paralyzed a 9-year-old girl last year. Dominique Finch, 27, was arrested last month in the shooting at a Roxbury housing complex on Annunciation Road at 1 a.m. on Oct. 9. The victim was playing outside at a birthday party when she was shot.
