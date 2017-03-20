Political watchers say youth vote key in bid for seat
The two heavyweights in the District 2 City Council race have powerful old-guard supporters behind them, but pulling in young voters with national concerns could be the deciding factor in an area that has seen major change over the past decade. "There's a lot of low-hanging fruit in terms of folks you can activate, but I don't think neighborhood tribalism cuts it," said Kenzie Bok, a Bay Village resident and member of the city's ONEin3 program that promotes civic engagement for residents ages 20-35.
