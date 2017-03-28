Police seize pot, heroin, cocaine and dozens of pills in Mattapan
Boston police said they uncovered a drug trafficking operation on Monday after officers broke up a suspected drug deal and later searched a Mattapan house, turning up marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and dozens of pills. Three men were arrested in the bust, which began at about 4 p.m. when police allegedly saw what they believed to be a drug transaction between people in two vehicles Monday afternoon along Kingbird Road.
