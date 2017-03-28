Police seize pot, heroin, cocaine and...

Police seize pot, heroin, cocaine and dozens of pills in Mattapan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Boston police said they uncovered a drug trafficking operation on Monday after officers broke up a suspected drug deal and later searched a Mattapan house, turning up marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and dozens of pills. Three men were arrested in the bust, which began at about 4 p.m. when police allegedly saw what they believed to be a drug transaction between people in two vehicles Monday afternoon along Kingbird Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 1 min davy 96
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois 6 hr One bird zero stars 2
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 7 hr Tutti bellisimo f... 2,438
Boston, the Most Racist against older white mal... 12 hr Racists 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Sooner the better 14
News Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16) Tue Forked tongue 4
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Mar 27 In the future 42
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC