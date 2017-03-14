Parts of Mass. are getting nearly hurricane-level winds
In addition to snow, today's nor'easter brought wind gusts that approached hurricane-level force in parts of Massachusetts. On Cape Cod, winds blowing at 72 mph were recorded in Wellfleet around 2 p.m. - just 2 mph short of hurricane force, according to the National Weather Service.
