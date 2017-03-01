Owner of Codman Square store charged ...

Owner of Codman Square store charged with selling counterfeit phones, clothing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

Federal officials on Wednesday charged Arif Ali Shah, 66, who owns Nadia's at 563 Washington Street, with selling fake goods there for ten years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigate homicide after finding body ... 1 hr EverettCitizen 1
Everett in the news 3 hr EverettCitizen 3
Once again Taxes 3 hr EverettCitizen 3
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... 5 hr Hillary Vomit 8
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... 8 hr Good ol boy Jeff 2
New School at Florence Street Park? 8 hr Local resident 1
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Wed call me Mr Trump 33
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC