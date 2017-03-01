Owner of Codman Square store charged with selling counterfeit phones, clothing
Federal officials on Wednesday charged Arif Ali Shah, 66, who owns Nadia's at 563 Washington Street, with selling fake goods there for ten years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate homicide after finding body ...
|1 hr
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Everett in the news
|3 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Once again Taxes
|3 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|8 hr
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|New School at Florence Street Park?
|8 hr
|Local resident
|1
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Wed
|call me Mr Trump
|33
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC