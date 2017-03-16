Once again, a shorter route for South...

Once again, a shorter route for Southie's St. Patrick's Day parade

The St. Patrick's Day parade will once again follow a shortened route through South Boston when marchers step off on Sunday. City and parade officials announced on Thursday that they would be shortening the route, due to public safety concerns about snow on the ground and in the forecast.

