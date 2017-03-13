'On Whiteness': A conversation with acclaimed author Claudia Rankine, March 24
CLAUDIA RANKINE: ON WHITENESS A CONVERSATION WITH MACARTHUR FOUNDATION FELLOW AND ACCLAIMED AUTHOR - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 2017 AT 6PM EMERSON/CUTLER MAJESTIC THEATRE IN BOSTON - - - - FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, WITH RESERVATION ] ArtsEmerson proudly announces On Whiteness, a live conversation with MacArthur Foundation Fellow and acclaimed author, Claudia Rankine. As the Fresh Sound Master Artist in Residence at Emerson College, Rankine will present an investigation of the historically unquestioned role whiteness plays in race relations and will be followed by a Q&A with Rankine and ArtsEmerson Co-Artistic Director, P. Carl.
