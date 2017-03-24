NYC's Hip Hop Improv Comedy Team North Coast to Perform at ImprovBoston
Named one of the "Top Ten Best Comedy Shows" by Time Out New York, New York City's premier hip hop improv comedy team North Coast seamlessly melds comedic timing with high-energy, freestyle rapping. They'll bring their "comedy show meets concert" to ImprovBoston on April 2nd.
