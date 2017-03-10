Nice condo, but where do I park?
It's been a truism of the real estate market: that the new luxury developments dotting downtown Boston have to have parking. But the new building opening on Lovejoy Wharf near North Station this summer will test that maxim by not having a single parking space for its 157 condos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|4 hr
|FFFu
|1
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Maurice T
|9
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Thu
|G dog
|33
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Thu
|Texxy
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 7
|Common sense
|60
|Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi...
|Mar 7
|former democrat
|1
|Busted in Everett
|Mar 6
|FFFu
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC