New Rep and Boston Theatre Center presents SINNERS

New Repertory Theatre and Boston Center for American Performance present Greensboro Arts Alliance & Residency/Mirror Theater's Sinners by Joshua Sobol , March 23-April 2, 2017 in the [email protected] , Boston University, 855 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA. Tickets are $20-$35 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.