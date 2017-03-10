New Rep and Boston Theatre Center pre...

New Rep and Boston Theatre Center presents SINNERS

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New Repertory Theatre and Boston Center for American Performance present Greensboro Arts Alliance & Residency/Mirror Theater's Sinners by Joshua Sobol , March 23-April 2, 2017 in the [email protected], Boston University, 855 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA. Tickets are $20-$35 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Busted in Everett 7 hr Towns Done 13
Brazilian s are next to go. 8 hr EverettCitizen 34
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 13 hr FFFu 1
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) 22 hr Maurice T 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Thu Texxy 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mar 7 Common sense 60
News Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi... Mar 7 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC