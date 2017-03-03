New Edition star turns up for massive Roxbury project
The long-awaited Tremont Crossing megaproject got a celebrity boost Thursday evening when Michael Bivins, a member of the famous Roxbury boy group New Edition, turned up at a City Hall board meeting to show his support. Bivins picked a packed, busy, and contentious time to visit the Boston Planning and Development Agency on the ninth floor of City Hall.
