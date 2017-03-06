New Boston liquor license plan to target neighborhoods

City officials will lay out plans Monday for a significant expansion of Boston's liquor licenses, proposing 152 of them, including dozens to help attract nightlife to such neighborhoods as Mattapan, Roxbury, and East Boston. The proposal - which is twice as large as a 2014 expansion - would give such communities five liquor licenses annually over a three-year period, in a move intended to boost economic development by bringing more people out for dinner and drinks later into the evening.

