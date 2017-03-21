Natick police looking for man who allegedly stabbed another man behind Michael's store
Natick police are searching for this man, who they said stabbed a person behind the Michael's Arts & Crafts store off Route 9. Natick police said they are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man Tuesday afternoon behind the Michael's arts store on Route 9, or Worcester Street. "We have not been able to locate the suspect yet but we're still actively searching," Lieutenant Cara Rossi said in an interview just before 6 p.m. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston with multiple "serious" stab wounds, but the injuries were not life-threatening.
