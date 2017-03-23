My Instagram Michela West
Michela West started with a point-and-shoot camera at age 12, and now is pursuing her passion for photography and art on her Instagram @mickeylime. The 23-year-old Brighton resident takes dynamic and artistic shots around the area.
