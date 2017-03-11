Most relieved to see bad old Southie get slapped down
"Southie has this whole issue of trying to stay in a traditional way, which can only go so far when you're excluding certain groups of people," said South Boston resident Courtney Rechtiene. For a few days, it seemed like the return of old South Boston - the insular place where racial tensions boiled over during the city's school busing crisis in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|3 hr
|FFFu
|7
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|14
|Busted in Everett
|7 hr
|FFFu
|21
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Vfs
|330
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Fri
|EverettCitizen
|34
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Maurice T
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 7
|Common sense
|60
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC