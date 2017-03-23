Mayor Walsh calling for peaceful prot...

Mayor Walsh calling for peaceful protests after ugly scene

Read more: Boston Herald

James Sorentino of Everett, above left, a Trump supporter, faces off with Matthew Andrews of Boston, who was protesting against the president. Mayor Martin J. Walsh is calling on demonstrators to keep the peace after dueling rallies for and against President Trump turned ugly yesterday, when a group of self-proclaimed communists confronted pro-Trump marchers and set off a series of expletive-laced exchanges through a line of police officers.

