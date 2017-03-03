Mayor Marty Walsh weighs in on debate...

Mayor Marty Walsh weighs in on debate over Citgo sign

In an interview with Boston Public Radio on Friday, Mayor Marty Walsh reiterated that he would support landmark status for the Citgo sign if the two corporations involved - Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Related Beal - cannot reach an agreement. Related is the New York Developer that owns 660 Beacon St., home to the rooftop that houses the neon sign.

