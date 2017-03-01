Map: 10 of the busiest spots for bikes in Boston
Data released this week by the Boston Transportation Department show that the busiest spot the city identified was the area around a Back Bay intersection, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street, that was found in a separate study to be the most frequent spot for collisions involving cyclists. Other busy spots: The BU Bridge area, north of Commonwealth Avenue, and the Southwest Corridor Bike Path, south of Heath Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|1 hr
|call me Mr Trump
|33
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Tue
|Georgia Black Cra...
|7
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Mon
|Jcastello77
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 26
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 26
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Feb 25
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC