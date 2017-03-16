Man who fled to El Salvador after fatal hit-and-run appears in Boston courtroom
An Everett man who fled to El Salvador after he allegedly killed a man in Chelsea while driving drunk appeared in a Boston courtroom Thursday. Jose Daniel Arevalo, 34, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley's office.
