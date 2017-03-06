Man who beat dog to death in Auburn gets 2 1/2 years in prison
Gregory Fargnoli, 27, formerly of 16 Hill St., Auburn, was arrested Nov. 17, 2015, after police were called to the Hill Street home in Auburn by a roommate, who said he found the dog, a 12-year-old Catahoula named Polka Dot, dead and that he was unable to awaken Mr. Fargnoli. Mr. Fargnoli's girlfriend at the time, Tabitha L. Taylor, told investigators that when Mr. Fargnoli was finally awakened and asked what had happened, he said, "I silenced the dog."
