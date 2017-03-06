Man who beat dog to death in Auburn g...

Man who beat dog to death in Auburn gets 2 1/2 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Gregory Fargnoli, 27, formerly of 16 Hill St., Auburn, was arrested Nov. 17, 2015, after police were called to the Hill Street home in Auburn by a roommate, who said he found the dog, a 12-year-old Catahoula named Polka Dot, dead and that he was unable to awaken Mr. Fargnoli. Mr. Fargnoli's girlfriend at the time, Tabitha L. Taylor, told investigators that when Mr. Fargnoli was finally awakened and asked what had happened, he said, "I silenced the dog."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 5 hr KIP 53
News Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi... 10 hr former democrat 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Sun Heads up 10
please help me pay application fees Sat kris 2
Meds Available NOW Mar 4 dfer 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Mar 4 Nine eleven 37
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Mar 2 Hillary Vomit 8
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC