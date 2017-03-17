Man arrested for carrying illegal gun in South Boston
Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force were on patrol when they saw 21-year-old Daquan Peters of Roxbury shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Boston police said in a statement. Peters was "known to [police] from previous incidents" so officers approached him near the intersection of Rogers Street and Devine Way, police said.
