Man arrested for carrying illegal gun in South Boston

10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force were on patrol when they saw 21-year-old Daquan Peters of Roxbury shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Boston police said in a statement. Peters was "known to [police] from previous incidents" so officers approached him near the intersection of Rogers Street and Devine Way, police said.

